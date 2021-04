Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown every Sunday in all districts of the state to help manage the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the state also battles reverse migration.

The government has also announced levying a fine of Rs 1,000 on people not wearing masks in public places.

Additionally, the government has held the oxygen supply to industries till May 15, given the shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

On Thursday, the Adityanath government had revised timings for night curfew in ten districts. The curfew now begins at 9 pm and ends at 6 am. The night curfew is presently enforced in Kanpur City, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, and Moradabad.

The curfew in Gorakhpur will exempt government employees and essential services and public welfare services. These parties will be allowed to work, but they have been urged to carry their identity cards with them at all times, reported PTI. Any celebration or wedding would only be allowed out of the containment zones with not more than 100 people at a time. The events should end by 10 pm, the district magistrate said.

As the situation continues to worsen, the government has also ordered to shut down the schools in the state till May 15. All the board exams are postponed till further orders as well.

UP reported nearly 23k new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak in March 2020. Ten states account for nearly 80 percent of the daily new coronavirus cases, and UP is one of the states. But even as the COVID-19 situation is worsening, the state has launched one of the biggest polling exercises -- the Panchayat elections.