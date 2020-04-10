  • SENSEX
UNSC meets for the first time to discuss COVID-19, recalls need for unity, solidarity

Updated : April 10, 2020 02:42 PM IST

The Council, under the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, held a closed video-conference session in connection with the impact of COVID-19 on the issues that fall under the Security Council's mandate.
Sources told that there was no discussion during the meeting on a resolution on the COVID-19 situation.
