Unlocking India: Need to tread cautiously

India has this week started the unlocking process with many states easing restrictions and opening the shops, markets and restaurants. But are we moving slowly, cautiously or rushing into the unlocking?

The strategy for the unlocking has to be well articulated, pragmatic and focused towards minimising the transmission. And the worst fear is that this unlocking is happening amid a severe shortage of vaccines.

On June 16, the cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crossed 26 crore. This, however, is a very small percentage of the total population of India. A major chunk of India’s population especially in the rural areas has not been vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, as on June 16, 62,224 new cases were reported.

So how safe is it to open up?

The streets of Delhi wore a crowded look on Monday, the first day of the unlocking. Many were unmasked and social distancing was bypassed at a large number of places.

If this continues, it will not be long when we find ourselves once again in the grip of another wave.

In his report—Unlocking Britain: Recovery and renewal after COVID-19, Bim Afolami, talks about delivering transformative growth after COVID-19 to recover from the economic shock and build a greener and more equal economy.

“The crisis has shown one fundamental thing. Resilience is the capacity to recover from difficulties and more generally to adapt to change. First, the nation needs to be more resilient economically. It has demonstrated the weaknesses of 21st century globalisation,” he writes.

Many experts have stressed on imbibing the Singapore model of unlocking which spreads the whole process in different phases.

Minimum transmission

The way forward, experts feel could be to identify the cases and make all efforts to distance them from the rest of the population. In tandem, mass screening could be done to highlight those who are not infected.

Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel stresses that unlocking does not mean that the virus has gone away. It simply means that the economy also has to be taken care of. “There are evidences on the emergence of new mutations in existing Variants of Concern. Studies have recently pointed out that the Delta variant has acquired a new mutation, earlier seen in the Beta (South Africa) VoC, which seems to evade the pre-existing immunity. We should give no chances to this and other mutated viruses to transmit.”

The goal, he says should be minimum transmission and for this all the Covid protocols should be followed like wearing a mask and maintaining a distance. All closed and small spaces with air conditioning should be avoided as they are most vulnerable for transmission.

Virologist Gagandeep Kang, a professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at CMC maintains that the unlocking should be graded and in a phased manner.

“Unlocking needs to be graded to ensure that we open up the lowest risk activities first and proceed gradually in a step-wise fashion with intensive monitoring. Any sign of an uptick in cases and we should be ready to step back or delay moving to the next step.”

Gautam Menon, Professor of Physics and Biology at Ashoka University agrees. “It would have been preferable to open up completely indoor venues, such as malls, more slowly, and to prioritize public spaces such as public parks and gardens since outdoor, well-ventilated spaces are far safer than indoor ones. Mask wearing should certainly be insisted on in all potentially high-density spaces, at least until more people are vaccinated. This is the time to be vigilant.”

We are slowly getting back to normal after weathering the ferocity of the second wave of Corona. The virus is still there—let us not forget this.