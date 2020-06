The Tamil Nadu Government has allowed travel to and from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry without its stipulated 14-day quarantine, provided the nature of the visit is for business. A government order issued late on Tuesday states that the traveller in question must have visited the destination in question for “industrial” or “other economic activities” and return within a 48-hour window.

The move is being seen as the state's attempt to ease business in the Unlock phase of the COVID-19 lock-down. “Inter-State to and fro movement of workers and executives engaged in industrial and other economic activities across the borders to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry shall be permitted without the need for testing and quarantine in case they come back from the destination in 48 hours,” said the order signed by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

A notable exception, however, has been made for containment zones in either state, with the order stating that movement to these zones is prohibited. If the movement to and from containment zones should happen in either state, the order said, it can be done only by mutual agreement of the district administration in both states.

Existing regulations pertaining to the securing of e-passes will continue to apply even for business trips. The Tamil Nadu Government has made this announcement amid the state entering a 11-day lockdown starting Friday.

While only essential services like groceries and fuel will be available during the lockdown between 8 am and 4 pm, air travel is not expected to be impaired.