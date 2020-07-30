  • SENSEX
Unlock 3.0: Maharashtra extends lockdown till Aug 31, malls to reopen from Aug 5

Updated : July 30, 2020 06:36 AM IST

The decision has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of COVID-19, said a notification.
Malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5.
Unlock 3.0: Maharashtra extends lockdown till Aug 31, malls to reopen from Aug 5

