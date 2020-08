The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has issued relaxed guidelines removing the Odd-Even rule and allowing all shops on both sides of the road to remain open.

In a circular issued on Monday under the Mission Begin Again, the municipal corporation also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms.

"It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of nonessential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighborhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene," a circular by the MCGM said.

According to the fresh guidelines, all non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

"Liquor shops will continue to operate across the counter for sale & home delivery with strict observance of COVID -'19 National directives of Mask and social distancing," the circular said.

On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the person/s found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated, it added.

The state government had recently allowed all malls and market complexes to be operational from 9 am to 7 pm with effect from August 5, 2020 without theatres, food courts/restaurants.

However, kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material are also permitted.