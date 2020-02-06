Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Updated : February 06, 2020 11:20 AM IST

South Korea has confirmed 23 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus and there are fears of a broader local spread.
Australia has been criticized over its decision to quarantine about 300 Wuhan evacuees on a remote island used in the past to banish asylum seekers and convicts.
Two planeloads of Americans arrived in the US early Wednesday on a charter flight from Wuhan.The passengers — about 350 — will be quarantined for two weeks at military bases outside San Francisco and in San Diego.
Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

You May Also Like

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement