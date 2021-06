Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on June 1 over post-COVID-19 complications, ANI reported citing officials.

The 61-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in April. He had informed about his condition on Twitter.

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

He resumed office following his recovery and made multiple announcements regarding Class 10 and 12 examinations and other matters.

He had also written a column in The Indian Express on May 29, in which he spoke about COVID-19, the challenges it posed and how the Indian education system is gearing up to the challenge of maintaining safety along with continuity in education. In his column, he had also emphasised on the importance of the CBSE Class 12 examination.