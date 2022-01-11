Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19; symptoms mild

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said, "I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested ."

