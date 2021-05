The ministry of health and family welfare has outlined that the SARS CoV-2 virus is mainly an airborne virus in its new clinical management protocol. With the new guidelines, the government has clarified that the virus mainly spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

COVID-19 virus can spread "predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks", said the revised guidelines.

"Current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, typically within 1 metre (short-range). A person can be infected when aerosols or droplets containing the virus are inhaled or come directly into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can also spread in poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor settings, where people tend to spend longer periods of time in physical proximity. This is because aerosols remain suspended in the air or may travel farther than 1 metre (long-range)," the revised protocol added.

This is not the only large change in the clinical management guidelines. Earlier convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 was removed from the prescribed treatments list. The revised guidelines for the first time included the use of Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A recent study had found that Ivermectin could function both as a treatment and a preventive medication for COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organisation, however, has repeatedly cautioned against the use of anti-parasitic drugs without more trials to study its effects on COVID-19 patients.

The ministry has also asked clinical professionals to use oral steroids like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and other corticosteroids judiciously due to rising cases of Mucormycosis.