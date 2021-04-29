Union government may waive GST on COVID-19 vaccines: Report Updated : April 29, 2021 10:18:55 IST The import duty on pharmaceutical raw materials essential for the production of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 disease has already been waived The government is contemplating whether to scrap the 5 percent GST on COVID-19 vaccines Serum Institute of India reduced the rate of Covishield for state governments to Rs 300 per dose on April 28 Published : April 29, 2021 10:17 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply