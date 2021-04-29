Union government may waive GST on COVID-19 vaccines: Report

The central government is not likely to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on COVID-19 vaccines in order to reduce their costs upto Rs 1,200 a dose in private hospitals. The decision can be a step to ease the cost of health burden on people and encourage the vaccination drive starting May 1, a Hindustan Times report mentioned citing people familiar with the matter.

The import duty on pharmaceutical raw materials essential for the production of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 disease has already been waived, and now the government is contemplating whether to scrap the 5 percent GST on COVID-19 vaccines on similar grounds, the report said.

However, the Union finance ministry did not respond to an email query about the possible waiver, the report added.

On April 19, the Union government had announced that the phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 will be launched from May 1 and the vaccine manufacturers will be allowed to release 50 percent of the total vaccines produced to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 21 said its vaccine, Covishield, would cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals where as Bharat Biotech on April 24 fixed Covaxin’s prices at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

However, SII reduced the rate of Covishield for state governments to Rs 300 per dose on April 28.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from ₹400 to ₹300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

The cost of the vaccines for the Union government’s vaccination drive—free in government hospitals and Rs 250 in private hospitals—was significantly lower, said the report.

“A waiver of GST, if granted, will reduce costs for governments, as well as incentivise more private players to purchase and distribute vaccines. This move will definitely boost immunizations and provide some respite from the current crisis,” the report quoted Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of the financial technology platform Cleartax, the report added.