Union government may waive GST on COVID-19 vaccines: Report

Updated : April 29, 2021 10:18:55 IST

The import duty on pharmaceutical raw materials essential for the production of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 disease has already been waived
The government is contemplating whether to scrap the 5 percent GST on COVID-19 vaccines
Serum Institute of India reduced the rate of Covishield for state governments to Rs 300 per dose on April 28
Published : April 29, 2021 10:17 AM IST

