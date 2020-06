The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the re-establishing of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as subordinate office under ministry of AYUSH by merging into it two central laboratories.

The two laboratories are Pharmacopoeia Laboratory for Indian Medicine (PLIM) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Laboratory (HPL).

The merger is aimed at optimising the use of infrastructural facilities, technical manpower and financial resources of the three organizations for enhancing the standardisation outcomes of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs towards their effective regulation and quality control, the statement said.

Post-merger the PCIM&H will have adequate administrative structure under the ministry to strive for augmenting the capacity and outcomes of pharmacopoeial work, preventing duplication and overlapping of drug standardisation work and optimal utilisation of resources in effective manner, the statement said.

The Commission serves as an umbrella organisation for Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia Committee (APC), Siddha Pharmacopoeia Committee (SPC), Unani Pharmacopoeia Committee (UPC) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopeia Committee (HPC).

PCIM&H is an autonomous body, with an objective to develop Pharmacopoeia Standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic drugs and to publish Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India for the promotion of quality and safety of ASU&H Drugs.