The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as subordinate office under ministry of AYUSH.

The Commission serves as an umbrella organisation for Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia Committee (APC), Siddha Pharmacopoeia Committee (SPC), Unani Pharmacopoeia Committee (UPC) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopeia Committee (HPC).

PCIM&H is an autonomous body, with an objective to develop Pharmacopoeia Standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic drugs and to publish Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India for the promotion of quality and safety of ASU&H Drugs.