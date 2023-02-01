Budget 2023 | Govt hikes health expenditure by 2.71% to Rs 88,956 crore

Last year, the finance ministry had allocated Rs 86,606 crore towards health expenditure.

The Union Budget 2023 has allocated a whopping Rs 88,956 crore to health expenditure, a Rs 2,350 crore hike of 2.71 percent from Rs 86,606 crore in FY23.

This year, the Centre has hiked its allocation for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rs 89,155 crore, up by Rs 2,954.35 crore or 3.43 percent from its FY23 allocation of Rs 86,200.65 crore.

From the total ministry budget, Rs 86,175 crore will go to the Department of Health and Family Welfare while the Department of Health Research will get Rs 2,980 crore.

Last year, the health ministry was given Rs 86,200.65 crore, a hike of 16 percent from Rs 73,931.77 from FY22 .

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Year Allocation FY24 Rs 89,155 crore FY23 Rs 86,200.65 crore FY22 Rs 73,931.77 crore FY21 Rs 67,111.8 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the launch of a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in her speech during the Budget Session 2023 on Wednesday.

In last year's budget , spending on "medical and public health" for 2022-2023 was at Rs 41,011 crore after being reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-2022. The cutback of Rs 33,809 crore had been attributed to a lower requirement for vaccination.

Here are the allocation for the core schemes under the health sector:

The National Tele Mental Health Programme, which was first announced at Sitharaman's last Budget presentation, has been allocated Rs 133.73 crore, up by Rs 12.73 crore or 10.52 percent from its inaugural Rs 121 crore in FY23.

The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) has been allocated Rs 7,200 crore under the Budget 2023, up by Rs 743 crore or 11.51 percent from FY23 when it was given Rs 6,457 crore.

National Health Mission: The finance ministry has allocated Rs 36,785 crore for the National Health Mission, a Rs 375 crore decrease of one percent from Rs 37,160 crore budgeted in 2022-2023.

Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM) has been allocated Rs 4,200 crore under the Budget 2023. This is Rs 23 crore or 0.55 percent more than the Rs 4,177 crore it was allocated last year.

The finance ministry has allocated Rs 3,144 crore to Mission Shakti (Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women). This is a Rs 40 crore or -1.26 percent deduction from budget estimates of 2022-2023 when it was given Rs 3,184 crore.

Mission VATSALYA (Child Protection Services and Child Welfare Services) has again received a budget allocation of Rs 1,472 crore , same as FY23, despite the government reporting a revised estimate of Rs 1,100 crore for that year.

Rs 11,600 crore have been allocated to the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), a Rs 1,366 crore hike of 13.35 percent from Rs 10,234 crore allocated in FY23.

The Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 schemes have received an allocation of Rs 20,554 crore , a Rs 291 crore hike of 1.44 percent from Rs 20,263 crore allocated in FY23.

Sitharaman on Wednesday allocated Rs 341.02 crore to the Ayushman Bharat National Digital Health Mission (ABDM) in Budget 2023. This allocation is 70.51 percent up from the FY23 allocation, which was Rs 200 crore.

In 2022, the government had announced the rollout of the National Digital Health Ecosystem under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It also launched the National Tele Mental Health Programme to provide citizens "quality" counselling. Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 were also launched as integrated architecture. The government also announced that it would upgrade two lakh Anganwadis to Saksham Anganwadis.