Union Budget 2019: Pharma industry needs a dose of incentives to stay healthy

With the ushering-in of a stronger NDA government, the climate is ideal for the administration to make stronger and fundamental changes to provide greater impetus to the Indian economy. Clearly the government has a focus on health, with the past schemes to provide a Rs 5-lakh cover to families. Also, the pharmaceutical sector is poised to play a key role in fuelling and aiding the growth.

Over the decades, India has witnessed a categorical shift with regard to urbanisation and disease patterns; this coupled with increased investments have led to Indian pharma industry's rising prominence. However, the past few Budgets have largely seen increased budgetary allocations for healthcare schemes, with little for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Here are some of the expectations of the industry which the finance minister and his team may want to reform through the Budget:

Incentives for expenditure incurred with regard to R&D activities

The constantly evolving environment in the sector makes it imperative to provide impetus to R&D activities. While under the current provisions, section 35 (2AB) provides a deduction for in-house R&D expenses, there are no specific tax benefits for contracted R&D or undertaking R&D for group companies. Hence, while India is an environmentally conducive destination to outsource R&D activities - with an inherently advantageous availability of high-skilled labour, it is an industry-wide perception that the policy is not entirely flexible to provide impetus to R&D. Through the Budget, the government should look at providing a deduction on all R&D activities enabling greater flexibility in claiming a deduction. Further, the scope of the in-house R&D expenses should be extended to cover significant expenditure incurred on consulting/legal fees for filings in the US for NCE (new chemicals entities), ANDA (abbreviated new drug applications) and preparations of dossiers for defending patent rights.

Expenditure on medical awareness

As a tool for educating and creating awareness of new medicines/ technologies among the doctors, pharmaceutical companies reach out to doctors by providing sponsorships, grants, etc. Medical Council of India had prescribed regulations for certain activities which are not permissible to be undertaken by healthcare practitioners. In view of the circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes considering expenditure incurred on such non-permissible activities to be in violation of law, tax officers deny deduction on ad-hoc basis. The circular is vague on the scope of expenses and manner of administration which leaves the tax officers to sit in judgement on matters to which their expertise does not extend, leading to unnecessary litigation. In this regard, the government can rationalise the provisions by providing for claim of expenditure on a self-certification basis or on the basis of specified documents such as CA certificate in a hassle-free manner.

The government is clearly focused on reduction in prices of medicines and also to some extent the cost of procedures. These are welcome steps and need to be considered. However, it should be done in a manner that there is still incentive for the infrastructure to be built, quality in manufacturing and service and profits for companies to invest in research and development. With global markets undergoing a lot of pressures and many patents being off patent (and therefore a fair degree of competition already present in the Indian market), the industry may not be able to bear price erosion beyond a particular level. Moreover, to stimulate the industry and keep prices under control, GST on medicines and APIs can be further brought down. Also creation of hospital infrastructure through central and state schemes is essential. Equally important is focusing on increasing medical education facilities in the country to keep up with the expectations of a growing population.

There is little doubt in the potential of the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to contribute to national growth and its need for quicker, smoother and clearer policy not just on tax but on regulatory front as well. Hence, it would be interesting to see what policymakers in the administration has in store for the sector through the Budget. Even if there is little time in the current budget, the above are elements that the government should take on a war footing in conjunction with states.