Healthcare Unilever to introduce mouthwash formulation in India, claims to reduce 99.9% coronavirus after rinsing Updated : November 21, 2020 02:56 PM IST Unilever Oral Care Research and Development Head Glyn Roberts said, "While we are clear that this is not a cure or proven way to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, our results are promising." This technology will be brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Unilever's arm, in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid.