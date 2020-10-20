Healthcare UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations Updated : October 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST Vaccinating the world against COVID-19 will be one of the largest mass undertakings in human history. Besides syringes, UNICEF is also buying 5 million safety boxes so that used syringes and needles can be disposed of in a safe manner. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.