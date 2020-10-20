  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Updated : October 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Vaccinating the world against COVID-19 will be one of the largest mass undertakings in human history.
Besides syringes, UNICEF is also buying 5 million safety boxes so that used syringes and needles can be disposed of in a safe manner.
UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

About 17 individuals, organisations file H1B lawsuit against Department of Labor

About 17 individuals, organisations file H1B lawsuit against Department of Labor

Coronavirus News October 19 Highlights: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News October 19 Highlights: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Investment for all-India 5G rollout seen at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh cr: Report

Investment for all-India 5G rollout seen at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh cr: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement