In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday took exception to the Centre’s new vaccine procurement and rollout policy.

Palaniswami reserved specific criticism for the policy’s latest clause that requires state governments to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and administer them to those in the age group between 18 and 45.

“Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states,” said the chief minister in his letter, “It is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the Central Government.”

Pointing to the centre’s budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore towards vaccination procurement and rollout, Palaniswami justified states’ expectations that the Centre take up the responsibility of vaccine procurement and supply.

‘Import vaccines to expedite rollout’

“In these circumstances, I request the Government of India to kindly procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccines for administering to all groups including those in the age group of 18-45,” stated the letter. “The Government of India could also explore alternative sources of vaccine supply including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine rollout takes place smoothly and expeditiously across the country,” it concluded.

Palaniswami’s letter comes just days after the Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote to the prime minister requesting an urgent stock of 20 lakh vaccines to kick-start phase 3 of the vaccination drive.