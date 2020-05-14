  • SENSEX
UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : May 14, 2020 08:58 AM IST

"The isolation, the fear, the uncertainty, the economic turmoil - they all cause or could cause psychological distress," said Devora Kestel, director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) mental health department.
Presenting a UN report and policy guidance on COVID-19 and mental health, Kestel said an upsurge in the number and severity of mental illnesses is likely, and governments should put the issue "front and centre" of their responses.
Emerging studies and surveys are already showing COVID-19's impact on mental health globally. Psychologists say children are anxious and increases in cases of depression and anxiety have been recorded in several countries.
