UN Report warns of growing anti-microbial resistance — find out how significant can its impact be

The United Nations has cautioned that antibiotic resistance poses a significant risk to human, animal and plant health and failing to address the rising issue of anti-microbial resistance (AMR) could result in even mild infections becoming deadly.

The United Nations is warning on growing anti-microbial resistance or AMR. If unchecked, its impact is likely to be significant — in the next decade it could result in GDP shortfall of $3.4 trillion annually and push 24 million more people into poverty, the UN has said.

AMR is when bugs such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites become resistant to drugs that are used to treat them, terming these bacteria, fungi etc as superbugs. They emerge from misuse of drugs, inadequate waste disposals, presence of heavy metals, pollutants, which create favourable conditions for micro-organisms to develop resistance.

The United Nations has cautioned that antibiotic resistance poses a significant risk to human, animal and plant health and failing to address the rising issue of AMR could result in even mild infections becoming deadly.

Also, research of new medicines is lacking. According to recent estimates in 2019, 1.27 million deaths were attributed to drug resistant infections globally and some estimates indicate that by 2050 deaths caused by anti microbial resistance could rise to 10 million.

AMR is a major public health concern for India as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), where the burden of infectious diseases is high and consumption of antibiotics is unregulated. It is said to be assuming pandemic proportions in India with severe disease-causing bacteria to be resistant to top class antibiotics in 87.5 percent of hospitalised patients who were tested for AMR.