homehealthcare NewsUN Report warns of growing anti microbial resistance — find out how significant can its impact be

UN Report warns of growing anti-microbial resistance — find out how significant can its impact be

2 Min(s) Read

By Ekta Batra  Feb 9, 2023 9:16:52 PM IST (Updated)

The United Nations has cautioned that antibiotic resistance poses a significant risk to human, animal and plant health and failing to address the rising issue of anti-microbial resistance (AMR) could result in even mild infections becoming deadly.

The United Nations is warning on growing anti-microbial resistance or AMR. If unchecked, its impact is likely to be significant — in the next decade it could result in GDP shortfall of $3.4 trillion annually and push 24 million more people into poverty, the UN has said.

Recommended Articles

View All

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


AMR is when bugs such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites become resistant to drugs that are used to treat them, terming these bacteria, fungi etc as superbugs. They emerge from misuse of drugs, inadequate waste disposals, presence of heavy metals, pollutants, which create favourable conditions for micro-organisms to develop resistance.
The United Nations has cautioned that antibiotic resistance poses a significant risk to human, animal and plant health and failing to address the rising issue of AMR could result in even mild infections becoming deadly.
Also, research of new medicines is lacking. According to recent estimates in 2019, 1.27 million deaths were attributed to drug resistant infections globally and some estimates indicate that by 2050 deaths caused by anti microbial resistance could rise to 10 million.
AMR is a major public health concern for India as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), where the burden of infectious diseases is high and consumption of antibiotics is unregulated. It is said to be assuming pandemic proportions in India with severe disease-causing bacteria to be resistant to top class antibiotics in 87.5 percent of hospitalised patients who were tested for AMR.
Also Read: Serum Institute of India's cervical cancer vaccine likely to be available this month
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 9:12 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

United Nations

Previous Article

Serum Institute's cervical cancer vaccine to be available this month

Next Article

The Medicine Box | Eating junk food may increase your risk of cancer, says The Lancet study