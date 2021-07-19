Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • UK warns against Norovirus; all you need to know about this highly infectious agent

    UK warns against Norovirus; all you need to know about this highly infectious agent

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Those infected with Norovirus or 'winter vomiting bug' have to increase fluid intake to fend off dehydration.

    UK warns against Norovirus; all you need to know about this highly infectious agent
    Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, the UK has removed most restrictions in the country beginning July 19. And now the spread of another viral disease has been reported. The Public Health England (PHE) recently issued a warning for an outbreak of Norovirus in the country. In the past five weeks, cases of Norovirus have shot up to 154, a 3x increase over the same period in the last five years.
    What is Norovirus?
    Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea in its victims and can spread across people of all ages. Sometimes called the "winter vomiting bug" or stomach flu or stomach bug, it is not related to other viruses that cause the flu.
    The virus has a short incubation period of just 24-48 hours, after which patients begin to suffer from stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. While most patients recover completely without any medical treatment within 1-3 days, some vulnerable demographics like the elderly, infants, and people with pre-existing conditions need urgent medical care to treat the resulting dehydration.
    How Does it Spread?
    The virus spreads through tiny particles that are present in the faeces and vomit of infected individuals. These microscopic particles can then contaminate food, water, and surfaces and can spread to other individuals. Norovirus spreads easily because only a tiny amount of particles is needed to infect an individual.
    According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an infected individual may shed billions of viral particles over the course of their illness. Even though the illness only lasts for days, individuals can still spread viral particles for weeks afterwards.
    Due to its nature, the virus usually spreads in close confines like hospitals, nursing homes, child-care centres, schools and cruise ships.
    Much like other viral diseases, some individuals may be infected by the virus but do not show any signs or symptoms of illness. These asymptomatic individuals can still infect others.
    Symptoms
    Diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain are common symptoms of the disease while fever, body ache and headaches are also seen sometimes.
    Treatment 
    There is no specific medicine to treat Norovirus. However, patients should increase their fluid intake in the form of soups, juices, oral rehydration solutions, electrolytes and water to stave off dehydration.
    How to Prevent?
    Like most other contagious diseases, proper hygiene is essential to prevent infection. Washing your hands with soap before eating or handling food, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and maintaining proper hygiene when sick can stop the spread of the disease.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    First artificial heart transplanted into Italian patient

    Next Article

    Vaccination rate drops: Supply issues, hesitancy primary demand killers

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,471.00 -51.35 -3.37
    HDFC Life678.70 -19.30 -2.77
    IndusInd Bank1,015.85 -28.45 -2.72
    HDFC2,481.65 -55.25 -2.18
    Hindalco396.95 -8.55 -2.11
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,470.95 -50.75 -3.34
    IndusInd Bank1,015.55 -29.00 -2.78
    HDFC2,482.35 -54.60 -2.15
    Axis Bank755.15 -15.95 -2.07
    Maruti Suzuki7,165.95 -137.70 -1.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,471.00 -51.35 -3.37
    HDFC Life678.70 -19.30 -2.77
    IndusInd Bank1,015.85 -28.45 -2.72
    HDFC2,481.65 -55.25 -2.18
    Hindalco396.95 -8.55 -2.11
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,470.95 -50.75 -3.34
    IndusInd Bank1,015.55 -29.00 -2.78
    HDFC2,482.35 -54.60 -2.15
    Axis Bank755.15 -15.95 -2.07
    Maruti Suzuki7,165.95 -137.70 -1.89

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.87000.31000.42
    Euro-Rupee88.47400.40200.46
    Pound-Rupee102.5560-0.1910-0.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68560.00831.22
    View More