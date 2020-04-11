  • SENSEX
UK to receive first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday

Updated : April 11, 2020 04:00 PM IST

On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the UK rose to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 65,000.
The shipment, set to arrive on a plane by Sunday, will coincide with a series of charter flights laid on by the UK government to ferry thousands of British residents stranded in India's coronavirus lockdown.
