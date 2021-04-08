UK to offer AstraZeneca alternative to those under-30s Updated : April 08, 2021 03:05 PM IST The suggestion came after the UK drugs regulator found that 79 people had suffered rare blood clots after inoculation Though the drugs regulator said that there was no proof that the shot caused blood clots, the link was getting stronger Published : April 08, 2021 03:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply