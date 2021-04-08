UK to offer AstraZeneca alternative to those under-30s

The United Kingdom on Wednesday decided to offer an alternative COVID vaccine to AstraZeneca for people under the age of 30 due to emerging evidence of its linkage with rare blood clots.

The suggestion came after the UK drugs regulator — the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) — discovered that 79 people had suffered rare blood clots after inoculation and 19 of them had passed away.

It added there was still no proof that the shot caused blood clots but the link was getting stronger. However, Europe’s drug regulator found a possible link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and rare blood clots in adults who had received it.

Dr June Raine, the MHRA chief executive, said no vaccine was without risk, adding the rare effects are seen only when a vaccine is used on such a large scale.

Raine added that since the balance of risk was in favour of older people, it's recommended that the Astra Zeneca alternative — either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna — is offered to the younger ones.

The drug regulator has also advised people to speak to doctors if they show any symptoms following the AstraZeneca jab.

The symptoms include severe headache, blurred vision, chest pain, leg swelling, shortness of breath, persistent abdominal pain or unusual bruising, according to a PTI report. The MHRA advises people who experience blood clots and low platelets after the first shot should refrain from taking the second and final one.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, says the recommendation to offer an alternative was "course correction", something not very common in vaccination drives.

The MHRA recommendations and findings are similar to what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also discovered about the AstraZeneca vaccine, but added the positives continue to outweigh the negatives.

The agency's safety committee concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those having received the shot should seek medical aid immediately should they show any symptoms of blood clots and low platelets, it said.

