Healthcare UK study finds arthritis drugs offer life-saving treatment for COVID-19 Updated : January 08, 2021 05:58 PM IST Patients receiving these drugs, typically used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, left intensive care between seven to 10 days earlier on average. The rollout of these treatments could therefore contribute significantly towards reducing pressures on hospitals over the coming weeks and months. Tocilizumab and sarilumab are immunosuppressive drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.