  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19

Updated : June 13, 2021 19:01:42 IST

Led by researchers from the LSHTM and biotech company RoboScientific Ltd with Durham University, the study tested devices with organic semi-conducting (OSC) sensors, which could potentially be used as a COVID-19 screening tool.
UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19
Published : June 13, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement