Healthcare UK now wants Apple, Google to improve NHS contact tracing app Updated : May 07, 2020 11:07 AM IST The NHS is scheduled to begin testing the in-house contact tracing solution as part of wider efforts to monitor and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. On April 10, Google and Apple announced a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19.