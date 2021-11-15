UK extends COVID-19 booster program to younger adults

Britain's government extended its COVID-19 booster programs to younger people on Monday, hoping to stave off a fresh wave of infections during the colder winter months.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. People 50 and over had previously been eligible.

The decision comes after a senior UK official told Sky News that the vaccination program offered the best opportunity to prevent a re-imposition of restrictions over Christmas.