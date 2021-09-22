UK approves Covishield as vaccine against COVID-19; quarantine rules still in place

The UK government on Wednesday said that Serum Institute of India's Covishield qualified as an approved vaccine against COVID-19. The approval was part of the revised travel advisory issued by the UK.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18, "Delighted that the UK has cleared Covishield."

The UK still does not recognize the CoWIN certificate and Indian nationals will still have to take tests on arrival and quarantine for 10 days. There has been no change for Indian nationals since the country was moved to amber list.

Leaders of both countries continue to discuss the recognition of CoWIN certificate.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, tweeted, "Problem isn't Covishield but India's vaccine certificate, says UK - India's digital certification is far more reliable than other countries' manual system. Is UK trying to make money on PCR tests?"

Problem Isn't Covishield But India's Vaccine Certificate, Says UK - India’s digital certification is far more reliable than other countries’ manual system. Is UK trying to make money on PCR tests? https://t.co/X9VBrNMetH — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 22, 2021

On Tuesday, SII informed the Centre that it will be able to supply around 22 crore doses of Covishield in October. This came as the Union government has announced resuming export of surplus vaccines in the coming fourth quarter under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, official sources said

The Pune-based pharmaceutical company has enhanced the manufacturing capacity of Covishield to more than 20 crore doses per month.

According to official sources, over 22 percent of India's adult population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 65 percent have got at least one dose.

With inputs from PTI