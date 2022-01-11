UHI, a UPI-like digital healthcare service platform, ready to go live this week

The National Health Authority (NHA) is readying for the launch of a digital healthcare service platform this week, NHA Chief Executive Officer RS Sharma said today. Sharma further said he hopes the platform, Unified Health Interface (UHI), to become as popular and as widely adopted as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been for payments.

UHI is aimed at providing access to healthcare services digitally. Much like UPI, UHI will enable patients to connect with doctors of their choice through any app compatible with it, share health information and receive health reports. Sharma said user privacy of users has hard-coded into the system without compromising on functionality.

"UHI is going live this week. Now, we are inviting the entire community to give feedback. I hope that it will become as successful as UPI. All the existing solutions will continue to work," Sharma said.

In fact, Sharma said, there will also be a huge scope for startups and new solution providers to come on board. "We will also host many solutions as software-as-a-service," Sharma said, speaking at a webinar.

He said the main challenge will be the digitisation of health records and make them readily accessible to doctors. "It is about changing habits. We are going to provide a number of tools that will make it easy for doctors to also become digital and more productive," Sharma said.

Sharma further added that there is a need to build a partnership ecosystem with the private and public sectors and deliver better healthcare to India's citizens.

