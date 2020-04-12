Healthcare
UAE warns on worker repatriation after inadequate response from countries
Updated : April 12, 2020 07:30 PM IST
UAE said one option under consideration was to impose strict quotas on work visas issued to nationals of those states.
"Several countries have not been responsive about allowing back their citizens who have applied to return home under the current circumstances," the Human Resources and Emiratisation Ministry said, without specifying which countries.
India's ambassador to the UAE told the Gulf News daily on Saturday that India cannot repatriate large numbers of its nationals while trying to break the chain of infection at home.