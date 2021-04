The United Arab Emirate has banned all flights from India for 10 days beginning April 25. The decision was taken as the COVID-19 situation has worsened in India. Gulf News reported that the travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on April 24 and is subject to review after 10 days.

CNBC-TV18 could not verify the report.

The report added that all passengers who have travelled to India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to entry into the UAE. However, the claimed that departure flights would continue to operate.

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the report said. However, departure flights will continue to operate, it added.

Earlier on April 22, Singapore's health ministry said that it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Singapore said it was investigating COVID-19 cases in a migrant workers' dormitory for the possibility of re-infection and is quarantining more than 1,100 of the facility's residents. So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19 at the dormitory.

Meanwhile, UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations are exempted from the above conditions, the report said. According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites.

The UAE is the latest country to impose a travel ban on passengers from India after it recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.