UAE bans IndiGo to operate flights till August 24

The United Arab Emirates has banned IndiGo to operate flights for a week, sources said. The week-long suspension has been implemented as some arriving passengers did not undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the departure airport, sources said.

All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India subject to certain conditions.

Indian nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the United States, or a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or European Union.

The visa issued by United States, United Kingdom or European Union has to be valid for a minimum of six months.

Overall, passengers arriving in Dubai from India must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only COVID-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.

Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR rapid test at the departure airport before the departure of their flight. The Rapid PCR test can be conducted within six hours prior to departure. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Rapid antigen test will not be accepted.