UAE bans IndiGo to operate flights till August 24

The United Arab Emirates has banned IndiGo to operate flights for a week, sources said. The week-long suspension has been implemented as some arriving passengers did not undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the departure airport, sources said.
All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India subject to certain conditions.
Indian nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the United States, or a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or European Union.
The visa issued by United States, United Kingdom or European Union has to be valid for a minimum of six months.
Overall, passengers arriving in Dubai from India must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only COVID-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.
Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR rapid test at the departure airport before the departure of their flight. The Rapid PCR test can be conducted within six hours prior to departure. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Rapid antigen test will not be accepted.
In a press statement, IndiGo said that due to operational issues, all flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24. "We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," IndiGo added.
