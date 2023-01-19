Type 2 diabetes reversal pioneer Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 cr — more on the startup

The Gurugram-based healthtech startup says it has come up with India's first clinically-proven and American Diabetes Association-recognised diabetes reversal programme that helps reduce HbA1c levels, lose weight, improve glucose tolerance and stop diabetes medication eventually. It has even decided to launch a ‘no outcome, no pay’ policy.

Breathe Well-being, an Indian healthtech startup, has raised funding worth Rs 50 crore through the Pre-Series B round co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst. FounderBank Capital and Supermorpheus also participated in the round. Founded by Rohan Verma and Aditya Kaicker in 2020, Breath Well-being aims to help prevent, manage and reverse type 2 diabetes by providing "simple and effective" alternative to medicines.

Accel VP Radhika Ananth said she was impressed by Breathe Well-being becoming a household name for diabetes reversal in tier 2 and 3 cities in India.

The Gurugram-based startup said it will use the funds to strengthen its coaching academy, expand its core team and scale up the technology platform to enhance customer experience. The teams believes in focusing on behavioural and lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases, and diabetes reversal rather than using medication as a long-term solution.

The company is currently acquiring clients through word of mouth and says that referrals are their "strongest growth level" in non-metropolitan cities, the co-founders said. "Our aim is a d iabetes mukt Bharat (Diabetes Free India) with the aim to reverse diabetes for one million Indians by 2025 and we are well on track to achieve that goal," Verma said in a company release.

Ananth explained Accel's decision to invest in the three-year-old company through a personal tale of her own. “I realised the true value of what Rohan and Aditya are building at Breathe Well-being after seeing my own mother go through the programme and reduce her HbA1c levels significantly. Hence Accel invested and we continue to back them in their vision of building a diabetes mukt Bharat,” she said.

It claims to have a proven outcome with more than 95 percent participants showing an average reduction of 1.5 percent in their HbA1c levels. Over 98 percent of participants have eliminated their medication and report experiencing an average weight loss of 5.5 kg over the course of the programme, the company says.

So strong is the team's conviction in its product that they have decided to launch a ‘no outcome, no pay’ policy, wherein patients with diabetes need to pay only after they see a significant reduction in the HbA1c levels or medication reduction, oe else the fees will be refunded.

Kaicker attributes the success in the programme's success to a "strict" adherence to protocols. "We have seen more than 90 percent of participants were able to sustain their results beyond 24 months into the programme. This is a big indicator of how engaging our entire plan is and people’s active willingness to get off the diabetes medication," Kaicker said.

The company has published clinical evidence in three journals — American Diabetes Association, European Society of Endocrinology and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology — and claims to be the only digital healthtech company across Asia to have done so.

The company has also garnered support from the likes of Dr P.K. Goyal of Fortis Hospital in Delhi, who believes that the biggest challenge medical practitioners face with diabetic partners is the time and effort spent on education and lifestyle modifications.

"This is exactly where Breathe Well-being has proven to be a big boon in my practice," Dr Goyal said. "Complimenting my medical practice with powerful lifestyle modifications powered by Breathe is helping my patients get outstanding results for their diabetes management and remission.”