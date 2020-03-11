  • SENSEX
Two test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra total now 7

Updated : March 11, 2020 08:42 PM IST

The Bureau of Immigration is regularly providing a list of all passengers coming from high-risk countries like Iran, Italy and South Korea for necessary follow up, it said.
All travellers who have come after February 21 from these three countries are being followed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme functionaries, it said.
Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane travellers are also being monitored in Gadchiroli, Nanded, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.
