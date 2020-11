The West Delhi district authorities on Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing and face masks, officials were quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued an order, directing for the closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market till November 30, a senior district official said.

”The government directives for wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials,” he said.

The district authorities, accompanied by police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) teams, conducted an inspection to ensure the closure of the markets and removal of encroachments in both the markets. Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily use items used to set up shops in the markets that opened in the evening hours daily.

The action comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government did not wish to shut any market, and had assured their associations to support the government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection through these places.

Delhi has been reeling under the third wave of coronavirus and has reported a death rate of 1.58 percent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 percent. Experts attribute the high number of daily COVID-19 deaths in the national capital to a large number of ”critical” non-residents patients coming to the city for treatment, unfavorable weather, pollution and better ”reporting and mapping” of fatalities.