The World Health Organisation (WHO) and public health experts have been emphasising on tests for early detection of COVID-19 tests to tame the spread of infections.

In India, there have been allegations that the government is not doing tests proportionate to its humongous population, compared to other large countries. Pathological labs have been conducting mainly two types of tests since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the much cheaper Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and more reliable Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test. In fact, many states in India have made it compulsory to provide negative RT-PCR test results before entering their territory.

However, with the spread of multiple mutations of the coronavirus, there are talks of a third kind of test as well CT scan of lungs to check the virus load. Here are some details about the two most common tests:

The Rapid Antigen Test

As the name suggests the Rapid Antigen Test gives results rapidly, in just 15 minutes. According to Yahoo, the test can be done by any healthcare worker as it doesn’t need a pathologist to detect the coronavirus in a sample. It mainly detects viral proteins. It is considered less reliable as it reveals the presence of the coronavirus at the peak of the infection when a human has the highest concentration of its proteins.

It uses a reactive test strip. If there are SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a sample, they react with the antibody-coated nanoparticles in the reactive test strip. If the specimen contains SARS-CoV-2 antigens, these will bind to the antibodies and generate a coloured line on the test strip, indicating a positive result.

RT-PCR test

The WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recognised the RT-PCR test as a more effective COVID-19 testing method than RAT. Unlike RAT, this requires a professional lab set-up and hence is more expensive. The results also take at least 24 hours.

Scientists have detected that the coronavirus is an RNA virus. In RT-PCR test, if there is a presence of the coronavirus in the nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab sample, the RNA is converted into viral DNA (reverse transcription).

Negative results despite symptoms

There have been several reports of the RT-PCR test showing negative despite the presence of symptoms like cold, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, body pain and fever. This is possible in certain cases as the test results are dependent on various factors. According to the Yahoo report, some experts felt that inadequate sampling and improper transport may miss the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the RT-PCR tests.

If a sample is collected 10 days after a patient has had symptoms, the false-negative rate goes up. Doctors have been saying that the virus remains alive in the body for 10-14 days.

The accuracy of the test can also depend on the place from where the sample is taken, nasal or oral cavity. A deep nasopharynx (nasal) swab is reported to be the best location.

But earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration had alerted that false-negative results may occur if a mutation occurs in the part of the virus’ genome assessed by the test, the report added. Taking all factors into consideration, the RT-PCR test is advisable as against the CT scan, which doctors say may cause more harm.