Two cases of Omicron COVID variant found in Karnataka, confirms Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been discovered in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years.

"All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed," he said, adding that no severe symptoms of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

The government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.

"It is too early to assess whether Omicron causes more severe infection or less compared to variants, including Delta," an official said quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has designated the new variant as a 'variant of concern'.