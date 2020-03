Netizens have panned businessman Harsh Goenka for his tweets comparing the coronavirus threat to a Bollywood actor and taking potshots at her personal life.



What is the difference between Kareena and Corona?

One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut “Shahid"

ho chuke hain. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 12, 2020

However, the tweet did not go down well with Twitterati who used the comment section of the post to express their displeasure.

“Please uninstall WhatsApp. Delete Twitter too. The IQ of Social media will increase exponentially after you leave,” tweeted one user.

Another tweeted “Harsh, these silly juvenile tweets do not suit your stature. Stop reading WhatsApp forwards and perhaps study the works of great American standup comedians. Much better and relevant material there.”

Other users said that a high profile industrialist -- Goenka is the chairman of RPG Enterprises -- would put out a tweet like this.

“I am appalled that a person of your stature can make a tweet like that. This is not funny sir. Extremely disrespectful towards the woman you're talking about & extremely insensitive to the situation prevailing because of a deadly virus that's taken lives. Shameful & Sick,” wrote a user.

The controversy comes at a time when several business tycoons are using social media sites to express their views and to get closer to the general public.