A majority of the countries across the globe are under some sort of a lockdown as governments attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has seen people resort to all kinds of measures to while away time in the absence of options to leave their abode.

Indian state television has started broadcasting re-runs of the 1990s hits Mahabharata and Ramayana—two shows based upon the epics of Hinduism. Immensely popular during their original run, a new generation is now getting introduced to some of the very first shows to grace TV screens in India.

And the Union ministers have made it a point to promote the shows on their social media accounts, increasing their visibility to a larger audience.

Further, there are plans to re-run more shows from a bygone era. Superhero show Shaktimaan and Chanakya are both set to begin their new run in April. The shows are being broadcast on Doordarshan and DD Bharti.

TikTok, the Chinese social media platform that enjoys immense popularity in India, especially in the hinterlands, is now flooded with coronavirus-inspired videos.

The content creators on the platform, some of whom enjoy massive following, have suddenly got a new subject to work with and a captive audience who is more than ever glued to their phones.

In the United Kingdom, while sports seasons have been abruptly cut short due to the pandemic, sports channels are left with a big void to fill. And in football-mad United Kingdom, the likes of Sky Sports, BBC and BT Sport are filling the air time with re-runs of classic matches.

Some have taken to music. A homemade video of a family of six putting their own spin on Les Miserables song has gone viral. The family said they intended give the people a laugh during this stressful time.

In Italy, people ensconced in their homes have tried to cheer each other up in this extraordinarily difficult time by improvised musicals beamed from their balconies.