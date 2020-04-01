  • SENSEX
Trump warns Americans of a 'painful' two weeks ahead in coronavirus fight as death projected up to 240,000

Updated : April 01, 2020 08:14 AM IST

"It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said.
White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx displayed charts demonstrating data and modeling that showed an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months.
