Last week, US President Donald Trump's administration awarded a $350 million-plus contract to Virginia-based Phlow Corp for making a slew of generic drugs, including medicines to treat COVID-19.

All these drugs will be manufactured within the US. Trump followed up this move with an announcement a few days later, pledging support to the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

"Today, I am declaring a simple but vital national goal: the United States will be the world's premier pharmacy, drugstore, and medical manufacturer," he said.

These steps, industry experts say, are preliminary measures to bring production of pharmaceuticals back in the country, and reduce dependence on countries like India and China, currently touted as the pharmacies to the world.

India and China have built their dominance in the global pharma supply chain over the years. India, for example, has roughly a 20 percent market share of generic drugs globally. For the US in particular, Indian companies supply 4 out of 10 generic drugs consumed by patients in that country. Indian companies account for nearly half of the volume share in the US generic market, with the remaining half accounted for by US, European and Chinese firms.

China is not a large supplier of finished drug, but is an integral part of the raw material chain, and produces active pharma ingredients (API) and key starting materials. The country has a 20 percent market share globally in API production. In fact, China has seen a rapid rise in API manufacturers with the number growing five-fold over the last five years. Around 7000 companies in China manufacturing the 2000-odd APIs that go into the production of finished drugs. A substantial chunk of these APIs find their way to countries like India and the US. The Indian pharma industry currently imports close to 70 percent of its raw materials from China.

The $350 million- contract awarded by the Trump administration is being described as a landmark deal that underscores the country's intention to bring home the pharma supply chain. White House Advisor Peter Navarro who led the efforts described it as a ‘ great day for America’.

Commenting on the deal, Navarro said, "This has all of the elements of the Trump strategy. It’s made in the USA. It’s innovation that will allow American workers to compete with the pollution havens, sweatshops and tax havens of the world’."

The US drug industry's vulnerability to supply disruptions from India and China was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even today, critical drugs such as antibiotic azithromycin which are used in the treatment of COVID-19, are in short supply in the US.

Meanwhile, the top brass at Indian pharma companies and industry experts have taken note of the development, but they do not see any cause for alarm right now.

Aditya Khemka, Fund manager of DSP Healthcare Fund points out that the deal with Phlow Corp is spread over 4 years. That works out to be a little over $85 million per year, a drop in the ocean when compared to the $50 billion market size of the US generics market.

Dr Reddys' co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad says it is a wait-and-watch situation for now. He says that India is one of the largest suppliers of generic drugs to the US hence it will be difficult for the US to rapidly shift to local sources. Other experts highlight the cost difference--it is 20-40 percent cheaper to manufacture in India or China than it is to manufacture in the US. Khemka says the difference is mainly due to higher manpower costs in the US. He says that if the US has to compete in the commoditized and low-priced generic drug market, it has to implement structural changes such as tax breaks and other incentives.

And while it makes commercial sense to import from India and China, experts are concerned that protectionist measures may find enough takers in the post-COVID world.

Prasad says most countries will try and ensure that they are better prepared when it comes to drug supplies, the next time such a calamity occurs. So there could be a massive stockpiling of critical products, but there may not be a major shift in production base, Prasad posits.

Experts point out that the next step to watch for from the White House will be a possible executive order. Reports indicate that this order will require certain essential drugs to be manufactured in the US.

Umang Vohra of Cipla says there has been talk of such an order, but he feels it could be limited to select essential drugs.

These drugs could include antibiotics and a few other categories. Vohra says they will work with the US government to provide whatever drugs necessary. While Indian drug makers are closely watching the next steps by the US government, they are not perturbed for now.