Healthcare Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword' Updated : June 21, 2020 10:05 AM IST U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked U.S. officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus. Trump said the United States had now tested 25 million people, far more than other countries. Trump said his actions in blocking travelers from China and Europe had helped save "hundreds of thousands of lives."