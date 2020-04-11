  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Trump says when to reopen coronavirus-hit US economy is the 'biggest decision' he ever had to make

Updated : April 11, 2020 06:23 PM IST

Trump at this daily White House press conference on COVID-19 on Friday said he would take a decision on reopening the country to business activities would be taken at an appropriate time in consultation with his close advisors,
Trump said the US has kept the death rate somewhat under control as previous estimates said between 100,000 to 220,000 people in America may die due to the coronavirus.
Trump says when to reopen coronavirus-hit US economy is the 'biggest decision' he ever had to make

You May Also Like

India requests US to extend H1B visas for stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic

India requests US to extend H1B visas for stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Punjab government extends curfew till May 1

Coronavirus: Punjab government extends curfew till May 1

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement