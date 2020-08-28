Healthcare Trump says India 2nd largest country to conduct COVID-19 tests after US Updated : August 28, 2020 11:35 AM IST The US is among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country anywhere in the world, Trump said. Many Americans, including him, sadly lost friends and cherished loved ones to this horrible disease, Trump said. We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year, Trump assured, and together we will crush the virus. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply