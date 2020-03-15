  • SENSEX
Trump proclaims national day of prayer to overcome COVID-19 threat

Updated : March 15, 2020 11:11 AM IST

Many religious leaders have cancelled worship programmes and in some cases asked their adherents to follow televised or live-streamed services.
Prayers and religion play an important part in US public and political life despite its strict legal separation of church and state in other aspects.
Trump noted that because of the pandemic millions of Americans were unable to gather in churches, temples, synagogues and mosques.
Trump proclaims national day of prayer to overcome COVID-19 threat

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

