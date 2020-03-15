Healthcare Trump proclaims national day of prayer to overcome COVID-19 threat Updated : March 15, 2020 11:11 AM IST Many religious leaders have cancelled worship programmes and in some cases asked their adherents to follow televised or live-streamed services. Prayers and religion play an important part in US public and political life despite its strict legal separation of church and state in other aspects. Trump noted that because of the pandemic millions of Americans were unable to gather in churches, temples, synagogues and mosques.