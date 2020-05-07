  • SENSEX
Trump personal valet tests positive for coronavirus, but White House says president is negative

Updated : May 07, 2020 09:52 PM IST

A personal valet for President Donald Trump has tested postive for the coronavirus, but a White House spokesman said that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the virus.
“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
Vice President Mike Pence also has tested negative for the virus, which causes Covid-19.
