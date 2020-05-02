Healthcare Trump hopes COVID deaths will be below 100,000 Updated : May 02, 2020 05:46 PM IST His actions have been challenged by state, local and public health officials who have complained about shortages of testing supplies At a White House event on Friday, Trump said “maybe millions of lives” have been saved by shutting down the economy. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365