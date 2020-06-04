  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists, says report

Updated : June 04, 2020 05:55 PM IST

The selected companies will get access to additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support, the report added.
There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The announcement of the decision will be made at the White House in the next few weeks, the report said.
Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists, says report

You May Also Like

COVID-19 Unlock-1: Production of bikes, cars begins in Rajasthan

COVID-19 Unlock-1: Production of bikes, cars begins in Rajasthan

Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers’ sales tally exceeds the total

Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers’ sales tally exceeds the total

Unlock 1.0: These brands selling hygiene and protective products are eyeing big business

Unlock 1.0: These brands selling hygiene and protective products are eyeing big business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement