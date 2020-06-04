Healthcare Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists, says report Updated : June 04, 2020 05:55 PM IST The selected companies will get access to additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support, the report added. There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. The announcement of the decision will be made at the White House in the next few weeks, the report said.