True North to acquire 2.44 percent stake in Biocon Biologics for Rs 536.25 crore

Biotechnology major Biocon said that private equity firm True North will invest Rs 536.25 crore to acquire 2.44 percent stake in its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd.

As per the terms of the proposed agreement, True North will invest Rs 536.25 crore and will eventually translate to a 2.44 per cent minority stake in the biosimilars business after all restructuring, including the filed merger of Biocon Research Ltd with Biocon Biologics, Biocon said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The transaction values Biocon Biologics at Rs 21,450 crore or around $3 billion, on a pre-money equity basis, it added.

Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 96.07 percent stake in Biocon Biologics.

Biocon Biologics is a fully-integrated ‘pure play’ biosimilars organisation globally committed towards transforming patient lives through innovative and inclusive healthcare solutions. It is engaged in developing high-quality, affordable biosimilars aimed at expanding patient access to cutting-edge class of therapies across the world.

“This is at an important inflection point as we gain commercial success with our first wave of Biosimilar products and invest in the long term through broadening our pipeline, expanding our manufacturing capacity and increasing our commercial footprint," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & Managing Director, Biocon.