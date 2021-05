The Kerala government has imposed a 'triple lockdown' in four districts of the state with high positivity rates from midnight of May 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has a positivity rate of 25.6 percent and recorded 29,704 fresh cases and 89 new fatalities on May 16.

Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram -- are the four districts that will be under triple lockdown. Ten other districts will also be under lockdown till May 23.

The government had imposed a triple lockdown for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod districts in April 2020 successfully bringing down the number of cases by around 94 percent in three weeks.

What is a Triple Lockdown?

In a triple lockdown, the district administration and law enforcement agencies will intervene at three levels with a focused approach to clamp down on the movement of the public and ensure smooth operation of essential services. The triple lockdown ensures the imposition of strict curbs by district administration down to the local levels.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, each district under triple lockdown will be divided into zones and high-ranking police officials will be in charge of each area.

Drones will be used to monitor crowding in areas under triple lockdown and geo-fencing will be implemented to find out if people are skipping quarantine, according to the government.

Anyone who is tested positive will be in-home quarantine along with the primary contact family members. No person from the containment zones will be allowed to step out even if he or she belongs to the exempted category of work.

The entry and exit points to all the four districts under triple lockdown will remain closed except for only one open entry and exit point. Anyone travelling inter-district will have to get a special pass from the district administration and only essential services will remain exempted from the restrictions.

What’s allowed?

Only for three days a week, bakeries, grocery and provision stores, vegetables and fruits shops; shops selling egg, fish and meat will remain open from 8 am till 2 pm.

In Ernakulam, shops will remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while for other districts, changes in timings and days to open shops are being worked out.

Street hawkers, food cart sellers will not be allowed to function while restaurants can only provide home delivery from 8 am to 7.30 pm.

Milk and newspapers are to be distributed before 8 am

The people associated with telecommunications and electrical industry, nurses and domestic helps will be allowed to travel during the triple lockdown only with a pass issued by local police.

Retailers can home deliver essential items with the help of ward level rapid response teams.

Public distribution shops such as ration shops, Maveli and SupplyCo stores are allowed to be open till 5 pm.

Petrol pumps, medical stores, ATMs, medical equipment sellers, hospitals and clinical labs are allowed remain open.

Banks will remain open only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm with minimum staff.

Delivery by e-commerce platforms will be allowed only from 7 am to 2 pm

What is not allowed?